Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: A day ahead of the nationwide protest over new farm laws, Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday said the pan-India 'Chakka Jam' will not be observed in Delhi-NCR and all roads leading inside Delhi to remain open except the ones where farmers' protest are already going on.

"No Chakka Jaam in Delhi-NCR, all roads leading inside Delhi to remain open except the ones where farmers' protest are already going on," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

The farmers union also stated that the 'Chakka Jam' will last from 12-3 PM and all national and state highways across the country will be blocked. However, emergency and essential services, like ambulance and school bus, will not be stopped, it said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, leading the farm stir since November with his supporters, said the movement at Delhi’s outskirts could continue till October this year and would be supported by villagers.

He said the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region, which comprises parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the rest of country including the southern states.

Giving further details, he said that the vehicles which will come and stop will be given water and food. Items like ‘chana’ and peanuts will also be distributed to these people and will apprise them of what the government is doing with the farmers.

The farmers will pull out all iron nails of the government, and also pull out those fixed at protest sites one by one, he said, on the police repositioning iron nails at the protest sites.

In the wake of the chakka jam call, security at the city’s border points near the three protest sites have been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements. The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force.