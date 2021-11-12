Vadodara: A day after Rajkot city mayor asked Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to ensure that non-vegetarian stalls are restricted to the public eye, Standing Committee Chairman of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Hitendra Patel issued a ‘verbal directive’ asking street vendors to remove all non-vegetarian food from being sold on street stalls. The civic body has served a 15-day ultimatum to vendors to comply with the norms.Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Cities, Issues Guidelines For Janmashtami, Ganesh Utsav | Details Here

"I instructed that all food stalls, especially those selling non-vegetarian food such as fish, meat and eggs, should ensure that the food is well covered for hygiene reasons… They should also be removed from main roads where they could cause traffic snarls", Standing Committee Chairman of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Hitendra Patel told The Indian Express.

On being asked if the vendors could use a transparent cover to display the food items, Patel said that non-vegetarian food should not be seen as it is related to the religious sentiments of people.

“It may have been the practice for years to sell non-vegetarian food on full display, but the time has come to correct it”, Patel told the leading daily, adding that the rule applies to shops selling raw meat and eggs as well.

Meanwhile, officials claimed that they are not particularly targeting vendors selling non-veg food but are taking action anywhere they receive a complaint of encroachment. As per the reports of Times of India, Rajkot mayor Pradeep Dav had started the drive after he received several complaints. Besides, several meetings were held with some non-vegetarian food vendors before Diwali wherein they were directed to shift their cart from the main roads.