New Delhi: Government officials on Monday denied the claim that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel. The claim stemmed from a viral video that surfaced on social media.

As per government sources, the video is old and about a local civil issue.

"An old video is being circulated today. However, the matter is being dealt with by the local civil administration," said government sources, stating that no Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory.

According to the sources, a few local nomads with their pets entered into the Indian territory several days ago and were confronted by locals.

“This has not happened for the first time. This has been happening for the last several years as they are locals and roam in that area with tents, pets etc and cross border sometimes,” a senior government official told news agency ANI.

Sources said the matter is being dealt with by local civil authorities since it was not a military issue.

“Both Indian and Chinese grazers used to go to the said area for grazing every year. There have been many videos recorded by local Indians. Also, forces like ITBP officials are also in knowledge of it and this recent incident has also been reported at the appropriate level,” a senior government official said.

(With inputs from ANI)