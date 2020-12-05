New Delhi: Christmas is around the corner and here comes a warning by right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal which has declared that Hindus who visit church will be “beaten”. Bajrang dal leader Mithu Nath gave the warning during a speech in Assam’s Silchar. The video of the incident also went viral on various social media platforms. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Schools in These States Won’t Open Till Year-end | Complete List Here

According a report by NDTV, Nath, who is the General Secretary of district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Bajrang Dal's parent's body), said that he was outraged by the shutdown of the Vivekananda Centre (part of the Ramakrishna Mission) in Shillong. As a result, he declared, Hindus won't be allowed to attend Christmas Day festivities.

"The Hindus (who visit churches) will be beaten because I revile those Hindus who would go and have fun at a Christian function after they shut down our places of worship. No Hindu will go to church this Christmas. We will make sure of it," the news channel quoted Mithu Nath as saying.

“If we do so (assault Hindus) I know the headlines in newspapers the next day – “Gunda Dal” has vandalised Oriental school.. but that is not our priority. We will not allow Hindus in programmes during Christmas when they are locking gates of temples in Shillong,” he said.

While addressing the crowd, Nath claimed that the Khasi student union had shut down a temple.

As per a report, a top official of the Meghalaya has dismissed the claim, saying the cultural centre was closed (not shut) owing to a district holiday. The official also denied shutting down of any temple of the Ramakrishna Mission.