New Delhi: Indian customs have started scrutiny of Chinese goods at all airports across the country and suspended clearance their clearance at the Kolkata airport, despite no such official order by the central government. Also Read - Galwan Clash: Army Chief Meets Soldiers Who Were Injured in Last Week's Attack by China | Watch

India has started retaliating at an economic level by boycotting Chinese goods to respond to the violent clash between Indian and Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in West Bengal Not Opening Soon, to Remain Closed Till July 31

According to a report by The Times of India, the Customs Department at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport stopped issuing clearance to any goods brought from China, after they were instructed the same internally. Similar reports have also come from a few ports and airport at Mumbai and Chennai. Also Read - 'Both Sides Hope to Handle Differences Via Dialogue': China on Corps Commander Meet With India

Although the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has not commented on the issue, the central government has denied any order, “verbal or written”, that bars or rejects Chinese goods from entering through Indian airports.

In fact, the customs officials have also told reporters that the move is purely coincidental and has nothing to do with the tragic development at the border. On the other hand, they said that they received an intelligence alert that China may have sent a few coronavirus-infected goods deliberately.

Protests and agitation have been getting louder to boycott Chinese goods ever since 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, including a Colonel, was martyred at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. The Chinese troops too have claimed casualties, however, they have not revealed the number.

Talks have been going on between the foreign ministries of both nations to disengage troops at the disputed border. According to reports, the two armies have come to a consensus to back down their soldiers from the border after a commander-level meeting on Monday.