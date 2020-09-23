New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan against his plea and asked him to depose before the Delhi Assembly today regarding the social media platform’s role in the spread of alleged hate speech in the horrific riots in northeast Delhi. However, the Delhi Assembly has deferred its meeting for now. Also Read - CBSE Results 2020: Class 12 Compartment Exam Results to Be Declared by October 10

A three-judge bench of the top court of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari issued notices to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly; the ministries of Law and Justice, Home Affairs, Electronics and IT; Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, represented by the Secretary-General, and Delhi Police, asking them to respond to the plea.

The apex court's order came on the plea by Mohan and others challenging the September 10 and September 18 notices issued by the Raghav Chadha-led Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly and gave him a week's time to file counter affidavit.

Meanwhile, the apex court has also directed Delhi Assembly to not take any coercive step against the Facebook chief, till October 15, when it will take up the matter for further hearing in the case.