Delhi: Good news for people expecting to celebrate Christmas in style and warmth. Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that no cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the country during next next days. However, the weather agency forecasted wet spell over northwest and central and adjoining east India.Also Read - Centurion Weather Forecast & Prediction For 1st Test Between India-South Africa: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Boxing Day Test

As per IMD, western disturbance, an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region, is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India on December 27. Under its influence, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region on December 26 to 29. Also Read - Weather Update! Severe Cold Wave Likely to Grip Parts of Odisha Over Next 3 Days

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan on December 26 to 29. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during December 27 to 29,” it said. Also Read - Chilly Weather Ahead: Severe Cold Wave, Very Dense Fog Likely in THESE States. Check Full IMD Forecast Here

The weather agency also predicted isolated hailstorm over Jammu division and lower Himachal Pradesh on December 26 and 27 and over Uttarakhand on 27 and 28.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures is expected to be above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat state; below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and near normal over most parts of rest parts of the country.

It said there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest, East and Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

The agency, however, predicted dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Northeast India on December 25 and 26.