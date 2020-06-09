New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asserted that central government officials have confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital, as of now. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Deputy CM, however, predicted that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31. Also Read - Superstitions Galore: After Bihar, Women in UP Worship ‘Corona Mai’, Offer 'Ladoos' to Appease Her

"Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed. By June 15, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By June 30, we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By July 15, there will ll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By July 31, 5.5 lakh cases expected and 80,000 beds will be needed,"news agency ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

By 15 June, there'll be 44,000 cases & 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases & 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases & 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected & 80,000 beds will be needed: Delhi Dy CM pic.twitter.com/F5iXDlgO7R
— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Furthermore, the Deputy CM stated that if the cases keep doubling in every 12-13 days in the coming days, there will be shortage of beds and Delhiites will bear the brunt.

“This is the reason the Delhi cabinet had decided to reserve the beds only for the city residents but it was overturned by the L-G. Now, who will take the responsibility if the cases keep on increasing and the beds are full?” he asked.

On the other hand, the lieutenant governor, in the DDMA meeting, refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government”s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

Earlier on Monday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, had in his order said that “treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

“The Delhi High Court in a writ petition after examining constitutional provisions in details, especially Article 14 and 21, has held that denying patients medical treatment on ground of not being resident of NCT of Delhi is impermissible,” the order stated.