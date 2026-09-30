‘No complete ban on firecrackers’: Supreme Court refuses to put complete ban on Diwali firecrackers

The Supreme Court ruled out a blanket firecracker ban, stating that a middle ground with fixed time slots is needed to balance festive sentiments and health

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled out a blanket ban on firecrackers during the upcoming festive season, observing that a complete prohibition hurts public sentiments while round-the-clock fireworks cause severe distress to the elderly, sick, and children. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale advocated for a middle-ground approach by fixing specific hours for bursting crackers, balancing cultural celebrations with environmental and health concerns. The apex court noted that designated time slots would prevent unrestricted air and noise pollution while respecting religious sentiments.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted a note saying a limited and conditional relaxation may be considered in respect of specified ‘next-generation joined green crackers’ as recommended by CSIR-NEERI — complying with the applicable noise, emission and safety requirements, and subject to these firecrackers conforming to certain conditions.

Developed in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), next-generation joined green crackers are newly-formulated linked fireworks designed with reduced barium salts to lower emissions.

The note further submitted that these specific firecrackers may be permitted if they are manufactured only by duly licensed manufacturers, comply with the prescribed noise limit of 125 dB(AI)/145 dB(C) peak, and shall not contain banned chemicals.

Story highlights:

Sentiments vs Health Impact: The bench remarked that a total ban directly impacts people’s festival sentiments, whereas unrestricted bursting throughout the day severely affects children, the elderly, animals, and patients suffering from respiratory ailments.

Middle Ground Framework: The apex court indicated it will lay down clear guidelines restricting firecracker usage to specified time slots rather than imposing outright bans.

Focus on Green Crackers: Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that conditional relaxations could be considered for next-generation CSIR-NEERI recommended “green crackers” that adhere to strict decibel and emission safety limits.

The top court said it will consider the issue pertaining to the use of barium in firecrackers on October 15.

In a significant relaxation ahead of Diwali, the top court had last year permitted sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region, with conditions aimed at balancing traditions with environmental and health concerns.

The court had made it clear that use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours of the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself.

(With inputs from agencies)