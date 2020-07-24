Lockdown Extension News: In a rush to announce lockdowns, the Kerela government has decided not to go in for another complete lockdown. The decision was pending as Kerala reported community transmission of COVID-19 in the coastal areas. There was a divide in the opinion over lockdown. But finally, it was decided that instead of bringing life to a halt through a fresh complete lockdown, restrictions should be strengthened. Also Read - Chardham Yatra: COVID Negative Test Report Mandatory For People of Other States

Lockdown is not a solution

Several governments have admitted that lockdown is not the solution. Karnataka government has decided not to proceed with the lockdown. The Maharashtra government is in favour of facilitating more unlocking down from August. Pune has reported more positive cases after the lockdown. Overall, the consensus is lockdown is not to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the long run.

Sanitising, Contact-Tracing

July witnessed several spells of lockdowns — starting from two days to 15 days. The main aim has been to sanitise public places and contact tracing. A short-term lockdown gives the authorities time to sanitise public places and also to effectively trace contacts of an infected person before those contacts come in contact with several others.

No more lockdown in August?

From August 1, the third phase of unlocking will begin with more activities. Gyms and movie theatres may open in the second half of August in the non-containment zones. Though the state governments will be free to decide how much to open from August, the Centre has made it clear that extension of lockdown is not the solution.

Delhi situation improves without lockdown

Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to over 86 per cent and active cases dipped to 13,681, lowest in the last seven weeks, as 1,025 fresh instances were recorded on Friday. Delhi is being projected as a success model which fought COVID-19 without reimposing fresh lockdown.