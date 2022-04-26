New Delhi: Saying that there will be no compromise to the national security of the country, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday said the Centre will continue to take strict action in future against YouTube channels for spreading misinformation. The development comes a day after, India blocked 16 YouTube news channels for spreading misinformation related to the national security.Also Read - Centre Blocks 16 YouTube Channels For 'Spreading Disinformation'; 6 from Pakistan, 10 In India

Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre supports the freedom of expression but no one has the right to divide the country, spread misinformation and fake news. Also Read - Fact Check: Is The Govt Giving Rs 1.6 Lakh to Girls Under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

“No one has the right to spread rumours and fake news which become a challenge to the security and integrity of the nation. Strict actions were taken as per the rules and once again, Government of India has taken action against 16 YouTube channels by blocking them. This is the fifth such action,” Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Centre Blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake News

He said the blocking of YouTube channels is a clear message to those outside and inside the country that strict action will continue in future also.

“No compromise with the security of India and efforts will continue in future to stop misinformation against the country,” he said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Monday shared that it has blocked 16 YouTube channels– six from Pakistan and one India based — for spreading misinformation related to the national security, foreign relations and public order.

Moreover, the I&B Ministry said it has blocked one Facebook account. “YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine, etc,” the ministry had said.

(With inputs from IANS)