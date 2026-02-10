Home

No Confidence motion against speaker: Will Om Birla be forced to resign? What is Article 94 of the Indian Constitution? All details

Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Here's what will happen now.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla no-confidence motion case: In a significant political development amid the ongoing political developments surrounding the unpublished book of ex-Army chief General MM Naravane, the Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Submitting a notice under Article 94C of the Constitution, the opposition has asked for the removal of the Speaker. Responding to the same, Speaker Om Birla has reportedly said that he will not preside over Lok Sabha proceedings till the issue pertaining to his removal from the office is settled. Here are all the details you need to know about the no-confidence motion case of Speaker Om Birla.

What will Speaker Om Birla do now?

As mentioned earlier, it has been reported that Speaker Om Birla will not preside over Lok Sabha proceedings citing moral grounds till the issue pertaining to his removal from the office is settled.

What is the Article 96 of the Constitution?

The Article 96 of the Indian Constitution bars a speaker or a deputy speaker to preside the House sitting while a resolution for his removal from office is under consideration.

Can Om Birla defend himself?

Speaker Om Birla has a constitutional right to defend himself in the House if the resolution is discussed in the Lok Sabha. As per a report carried by PTI news agency, Birla has directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine the notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office.

Who submitted notice against Speaker Om Birla?

About 120 opposition MPs submitted a notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.

