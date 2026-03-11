Home

No-confidence motion by the Opposition against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla dismissed

No-Confidence Motion: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday dismissed the ‘No-Confidence’ motion against the removal of the speaker of the Lok Sabha. The motion was pass

The motion had been brought by opposition parties, accusing the Speaker of failing to ensure impartial functioning of the House, an allegation strongly rejected by the government during a heated debate.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

