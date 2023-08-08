No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi To Open Debate As Govt Faces The Heat Over Manipur In Lok Saba; What To Expect

Home

The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. This session is anticipated to last for 12 hours. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Parliament on Monday after four month is likely to open the discussion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The much-awaited debate on the no-confidence motion is to be held in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 8 and 9, before being put to vote. The no-confidence motion, which was moved by the Congress and supported by the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA, was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. Though the motion has been moved by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, the leader of the party in the LS Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Rahul Gandhi will “in all likelihood” be fielded as the first speaker when the House takes up the issue at noon.

“We have been allotted 90 minutes to make our points during the motion. There’s a likelihood that Rahul Gandhi will be our first speaker,” Chowdhury said. In all, the Congress is likely to field 7-8 speakers, and apart from Gandhi, Gogoi and Chowdhury are going to speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10. The agenda of business for August 9 and 10, however, is yet to be announced officially.

According to reports, some of the key speakers that will take part in the no-trust motion are going to be from eastern India, to address the debates on the Manipur violence as well as to raise the issue of violence in West Bengal. Congress’s deputy floor leader Gaurav Gogoi had filed the notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26, which was later accepted by the Speaker. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha in a meeting on Monday allotted 12 hours for the discussion. This is the second no-confidence motion that the Modi government is facing. In July 2018, the government defeated a motion by 199 votes. The debate, which went on for 12 hours, saw (then) Congress president Rahul Gandhi walk across the well to hug PM Modi.

