New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that there was no confusion in his mind about the consequences of removing the provisions of Article 370, that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As a legislator, I firmly believe Art 370 should’ve been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Art 370,” said Shah.

He also asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir, now a Union Territory, will move ahead on the path of development.

“I’m confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish & it will move ahead on the path of development now,” he said.

Shah was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’ on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office.

While the schools, which were closed as a precautionary measure before the special status of J&K was revoked by the Modi government, reopened in Jammu on Saturday, it is still shut in Kashmir considering it as a sensitive area.

But Governor Satya Pal Malik, on the situation of Kashmir, had emphasized that PM Modi’s address to the nation on Friday has had a calming effect and the situation was peaceful.

He had also assured that there was no dearth of essential supplies in the state and special arrangements have been made for the Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha.

“For Eid, 2.5 lakh sheep/goat and 30 lakh poultry have been arranged. We have two months stock of ration. There is sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and regular supply for LPG,” said Malik.