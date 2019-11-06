New Delhi: In a major shake-up, the Centre has reconstituted the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, removing Congress leaders Mallikarjun Khadge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh, and inducting television journalist Rajat Sharma and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The removal of the three senior Congress leaders means that there is not a single Congress representative on the reconstituted panel.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mallikarjun Khadge said, It’s unfortunate that government is taking everything politically. Government took this decision as they want their own people to be included in panel.”

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on reports that names of Congress leaders have been dropped from Nehru Memorial Museum&Library Society panel: It's unfortunate Govt is taking everything politically. Govt took this decision as they want their own people to be included in panel. pic.twitter.com/KNrkX1xfyl — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

In an order released on Tuesday, the government said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the president of the NMML Society, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the vice-president. Other union ministers to have been included on the panel are Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of State V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Culture Prahlad Patel.

BJP leader and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Prasar Bharti chief A Surya Prakash, secretaries of Expenditure, Culture and Housing Affairs, too, are among its members.

Former Culture Secretary Raghavendra Singh is the current director of NMML, having succeeded Shakti Sinha, who retired on October 4.

The reconstitution of the panel comes amid reports that the government is planning a massive revamp of the museum.

Established in 1964, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is housed within the Teen Murti House Complex in Delhi. Named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, it was established after his death earlier that year. It is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture and aims to preserve and reconstruct the history of the Indian Independence Movement.