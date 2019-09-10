New Delhi: BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Tuesday denied that a ‘conspiracy’ was hatched to raze the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, saying that the incident was, in fact, a result of an ‘explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus.’

The statement comes just a day after he rejoined the saffron party after being succeeded by former union minister Kalraj Mishra as Governor of Rajasthan. President Ram Nath Kovind, on September 1, made four new appointments, including Mishra, and one transfer in five states.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “There was no conspiracy, what happened was unexpected & unprecedented. The incident of 6th December 1992, in which that structure collapsed was a result of an explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus that were suppressed for centuries.”

The former Rajasthan Governor was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister when the mosque was razed on December 6, 1992. However, since he is no longer a Governor, he can now be tried in the Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case also involving senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti etc.

A special court is conducting a day-to-day trial into the case, on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the court for summoning him to stand trial in the case.

In April 2017, the agency had informed the top court that as the then Governor of Rajasthan, he could not be made to face trial as Article 361 of the Constitution offers Constitutional immunity to Governors. The SC, however, directed the CBI to summon the former Uttar Pradesh CM as soon as he ceases to be a Governor.

The Ayodhya land dispute case is currently being heard on a day-to-day basis in the Supreme Court. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi held the first hearing of the case on August 7.

The SC decided to hold day-to-day meetings after it found that a three-member mediation panel, which was set up by the apex court itself to try and resolve the issue between the two sides, had failed to do so.