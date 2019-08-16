New Delhi: While the closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is underway, reports suggest that Pakistan has been isolated even before the meeting started and no other members other than China will back Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

A Pakistan’s leading daily claimed that looking at the current composition of the UNSC, Pakistan getting any favour from the body looks improbable as it discusses India’s step to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The closed-door meeting is being attended by the five permanent and 10 non-permanent members of UNSC.

India has already made it clear that its move to scrap the provisions of Article 370 to revoke the status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating into Union Territories was completely an internal matter.

The main opposition party Congress also said that J&K and Ladakh is an integral, inalienable, untouchable part of India, no other body, group, organisation, an individual can assert to the contrary. This is a non-negotiable, non-discussable issue as far as India is concerned.

Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported that their country’s envoy Maleeha Lodhi and her team worked tirelessly to sensitise the UN members on how India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status threatens South Asia’s peace and stability. “But the council’s current composition does not seem to favour Pakistan,” it said.

Friday’s consultative meeting has been called by China on Islamabad’s request to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “Only one of the five permanent members, China, openly favours Pakistan,” the Dawn report noted.

Rest of the permanent members want India and Pakistan to address the Kashmir dispute in a bilateral set-up, it said.