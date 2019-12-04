New Delhi: Hours after the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed took to Twitter to slam the Centre for its move and said India is not a country for Muslims anymore and the BJP-led government does not favour Muslims.

“India – No country for Muslims,” a post on the Twitter handle of Mehbooba Mufti reads. Notably, the Twitter handle of the PDP leader is being handled by her daughter as she is under detention post the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley.

India – No country for Muslims https://t.co/j8NK5XQxnu — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 4, 2019

The controversial bill, which is witnessing fierce criticism from Opposition parties, seeks to make it easier for minorities from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship. Opposition members, including leaders from Northeast, claim that the bill is discriminatory in nature towards Muslims.

Last month, the PDP leader was shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar from Chashma Shahi hut where she was under detention since August 5. The move to move her to Srinagar was taken her daughter had on November 5 asked the UT administration to shift her mother to a warmer place keeping the winter season in mind.

“The Centre will be responsible if anything happens to Mehbooba, the president of the PDP,” Iltija Mufti had said in the letter to the Srinagar deputy commissioner.

The step was taken as winter and frequent power cuts would have made it difficult for her to stay in the hut which was converted into a jail after she was detained this year.

Apart from PDP, a number of leaders of Assam also opposed the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) even as it was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier in the day.

“This is an injustice to the people of Assam and Northeast. I think they should reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast,” former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta told ANI.

AIUDF MLA Abdur Rahim Ajmal called the move of the Union Cabinet ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unconstitutional’. “It is highly unfortunate. It is not only unconstitutional but also plays with the sentiments of people of Assam. The people of Assam will regret and Assam will suffer at the end,” he said.

Assam Congress CLP leader Debabrata Saikia said called the NRC and the CAB ‘unconstitutional. “Both are unconstitutional — NRC and CAB. It is also in violation of Article 15 of the constitution and Assam Accord. We will oppose it tooth and nail,” he added.