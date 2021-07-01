Mumbai: Coronavirus vaccination will not be conducted on Thursday (July 1, 2021) due to a shortage of jabs at the civic-run as well as government-run centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced. that In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines. Also Read - Mumbai Unlock: City Qualifies For 'Level 1' of Unlocking, Will There be Further Relaxations? Here's What BMC Says

“The citizens of Mumbai will be informed about the extent to which the stock of vaccines will be available. Vaccination will be resumed once vaccine stocks become available,” said a statement issued by the BMC on Wednesday.

According to the BMC, so far 54,35,731 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Of these, 10,72,578 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well.

On Wednesday, 63,579 citizens got the jabs, including 20,259 second doses, the civic body said.

Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai – 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private centres.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,771 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 60,61,404, while the death toll rose to 1,21,945 after 141 patients succumbed to the infection, according to a health department official. The state reported about 1,700 more cases, but 90 less fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when the new infections stood at 8,085 and the deaths at 231. The state now has 1,16,364 active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, he said.