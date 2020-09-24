New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cancelled the grand Durga Puja Carnival in view of coronavirus pandemic and requested all organisers to keep the pandals open and spacious to ensure social distancing. Also Read - How Cool! In a First, Kolkata to Get Tram Library with Books to Read While Travelling

“I am requesting all to keep Durga puja pandal open and spacious. If sides are covered, then keep the roof open. If the roof is closed, keep all four sides open. Also, maintain physical distancing,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020 News: Preparations For Low-Key Celebrations to Avoid COVID-19 Spread - All You Need to Know

“Those who will visit pandals, puja committee must provide sanitisers, keep masks handy and give it to those who are not wearing it. People visiting the pandal must wear the mask. Organising cultural programs at pandals won’t be allowed,” she added. Also Read - NIA Arrests: 'West Bengal Has Become Home to Illegal Bomb-making,' Governor Takes Swipe at Police

“People are doing politics regarding this. If I don’t allow puja, they will say look they didn’t allow puja to be celebrated,” Banerjee said announcing the safety protocols.

Here’s the full list of Do’s and Don’ts for Durga Puja 2020:

1. Masks are compulsory for all while visiting Durga Puja pandals.

2. Organisers must keep more volunteers to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are being maintained. Banerjee also asked volunteers to wear face shields.

3. For rituals like anjali and sindoor khela, keep sufficient slots.

4. Announce the mantras on the mic so that people can hear it from faraway places and play it batch-wise.

5. No cultural programmes allowed this year during puja.

6. Regarding Immersion, ICs keep note. Give slots to puja pandals to avoid gathering.

Single window permission for Durga Puja will begin on October 2.

7. Fire brigade will not take any fees, no KMC fees, CESC (electricity) fees 50% free for Durga Puja pandals.

8. Public announcement systems must be put in place at every pandal. Show Durga Puja virtually on large screens and announce prize on the virtual platform.