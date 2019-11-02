New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has hit out at a section of students for ‘spreading rumours regarding the new hostel manual’ approved by the Inter Hostel Management (IHA) committee. “Rumours are being spread by some motivated students about new hostel manual approved by Inter Hall Administration committee.They’re claiming that curfew timings in hostels and dress code in dining halls are freshly introduced. It’s completely untrue”, the varsity said in a statement.

It clarified that there is no ‘curfew time’ as alleged by some of the students. Earlier, the library reading room used to be closed by 12 midnight and students had to reach hostels by 12.30 am, it said. However, the library reading room is now open 24X7 and students can actually reach the hostel anytime.

“Administration appeals to student community not to be misled by few rumour mongers who are trying to derail normal functioning of University through their unlawful actions. Such behaviour lowers the image of the student community”, it added.

The clarification by by the JNU administration comes a day after students at the varsity claimed that administration has introduced new hostel policies like fee hike, curfew restrictions and dress code.

“There was an illegal IHA meeting held on Thursday without inviting the students’ union,” Aishe Singh, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president had stated on Friday. “Our letters were not being received. The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time,” added Singh.