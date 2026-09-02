No curtains, no unsafe stops, driver verification: Delhi govt announces strict safety rules for all buses after Noida gang-rape

The latest directions follow the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl who was travelling in a sleeper bus in Noida. The teenager had boarded the bus in Greater Noida on the night of August 4. She was allegedly assaulted by the driver and conductor while the bus was moving.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/no-curtains-no-unsafe-stops-driver-verification-delhi-govt-announces-strict-safety-rules-for-all-buses-after-noida-gang-rape-panic-button-8514922/ Copy

No curtains, no unsafe stops, driver verification: Delhi govt announces strict safety rules for all buses after Noida gang-rape (PTI/File)

Days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in Noida, the Delhi government has ordered bus operators to strictly follow passenger safety rules. The Transport Department has asked operators to ensure that Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and panic buttons installed in buses are working at all times. The directions come after the alleged sexual assault of a Class 11 student from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested the bus driver and conductor in connection with the case.

No curtains or dark films on bus windows

According to the new directions, buses operating in Delhi must not have curtains or films covering their windows, as these can block the view from outside and make it difficult to monitor what is happening inside the vehicle.

The order also makes it clear that buses cannot stop at unsafe or unauthorised places. Drivers have been specifically told not to stop in the middle of roads or at intersections.

The department has also reminded operators that every bus driver must carry a valid driving licence and wear the prescribed uniform.

CCTV and emergency systems must work

The government has stressed the need for safety equipment inside buses to remain operational. Vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons should be checked regularly so that passengers can seek help during an emergency.

The latest instructions also draw attention to the importance of CCTV cameras in buses. Safety measures for public transport were strengthened after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, widely known as the Nirbhaya case.

Bus staff to be trained on women’s safety

Bus operators have also been told to sensitise drivers, conductors and other staff about passenger safety, especially issues involving harassment of women.

The staff will be made aware of the serious legal consequences of misbehaviour, harassment or any form of misconduct against women passengers.

The government has asked bus operators to ensure that these instructions are followed strictly.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said passenger safety must remain the top priority and that all buses running in Delhi must follow the required safety and operational rules. “Passenger safety is non-negotiable,” Singh said, adding that important safety equipment and systems must remain operational at all times. He said the government wants to make public transport safer and more dependable for commuters.

The Transport Department has also issued clear instructions to bus crews in cases involving women passengers. If there is any incident of indecent behaviour, molestation, eve-teasing or any other crime against a woman, the bus staff must immediately alert the police.

The driver has also been directed to take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van so that prompt action can be taken.

Buses must be parked at safe locations

The department has said buses should be parked at night or during idle hours only at authorised and secure places with proper lighting. The aim is to prevent buses from being left in isolated or unsafe areas, particularly during late-night hours.

Driver and staff verification made mandatory

The government has directed bus operators to ensure that drivers, conductors, attendants and other employees are properly verified before they are allowed to work.

The order also states that drivers and other bus staff must behave politely and respectfully with passengers.

Driving after consuming alcohol or any other intoxicating substance has been strictly prohibited.

Safety rules for school buses

The order also includes specific instructions for school buses.

Where required, school buses must have an authorised attendant on board. The department has further directed that bus doors must remain properly closed whenever the vehicle is moving.

The latest measures are part of the government’s effort to strengthen safety standards in public transport and prevent incidents involving women and children.

What happened in the Noida bus gangrape case?

The latest directions follow the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl who was travelling in a sleeper bus in Noida.

According to police, the teenager had boarded the bus in Greater Noida on the night of August 4. She was allegedly assaulted by the driver and conductor while the bus was moving.

Police said the two accused later left the girl near Kashmere Gate in Delhi, more than 40 kilometres from where she had boarded the bus.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of women and minors travelling on private buses, particularly those operating at night.

The case has also brought back memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, which led to widespread protests and major changes in laws and safety measures related to crimes against women.