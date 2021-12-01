New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday informed parliament that the government has “no record” on deaths of the farmers who were protesting against the three contentious laws and thus there was no question of providing financial aid to anyone. “The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise,”, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said during question hour.Also Read - Stop Flights From Regions Witnessing New Omicron Variant: Kejriwal Urges PM Modi

He was responding to the Opposition's query on whether the Centre will grant financial assistance to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protest.

On the other hand, reports claimed that more than 700 farmers lost their lives during the farmers' stir. The protesters died because of various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.

Despite PM Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws—Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, scores of farmers continue to encamped at Delhi’s Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders demanding a new law to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre has sought five names from the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to be included in a committee for discussion on a host of issues, including MSP, and the umbrella body of farmer unions will decide those in its December 4 meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SKM clarified that its meeting to discuss the pending demands and to decide the future course of the farmers’ movement will be held on December 4 instead of Wednesday. The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has been spearheading the farmers’ movement against the three farm laws and their other demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.