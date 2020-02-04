New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday clarified that the government has not taken any decision yet on introducing National Register of Indian Citizens (NRC) across the country.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai asserted,”Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.”

The statement assumes significance as it is the first official response from the Home Ministry over the question of nationwide NRC, which has triggered massive protests across the country.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry also stated “question does not arise” on the questions of the modalities of a nationwide NRC and how it would put additional burden on citizens.

Earlier on Monday, during Parliament proceedings, several Opposition leaders gave notices under Rule 267 in both Houses seeking debate and answers on Citizenship Act (CAA), NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Last year,PM Narendra Modi too had said that there were no talks of bringing NRC across the country. Later Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that there is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now.

Shah had also claimed that there is no link between NRC and National Population Register (NPR).