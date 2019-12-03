New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that no decision had been taken yet on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, amid calls from various quarters for it to be scrapped and funds allocated for it to be used for helping the farmers instead.

Speaking after conducting a review meeting over ongoing development projects in the state, the Chief Minister, who also heads his party Shiv Sena, said, “We have not imposed any ban on any project in the meeting today, there will be an emphasis on speedy implementation of all the projects. We have not taken any decision on the bullet train project yet.”

The foundation stone of the project, which is India’s first bullet train project, was laid jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September 2017.

Since succeeding BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav has ordered a review of all development projects sanctioned by his predecessor. Additionally, he has also ordered a stay on the construction of the controversial Metro car shed in Aarey and ordered the withdrawal of cases against those who were booked by the Fadnavis government for protesting against the project.

There have also been demands that all activists who were arrested last year in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, too, be released and cases against them be dropped.

On this issue, the Chief Minister said, “Previous government had ordered the withdrawal of the cases in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. First, we are assessing if it was implemented.”

Uddhav, the first member of the Thackeray family to hold a constitutional post, heads the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA), in the state.