New Delhi: The Central government has not taken any decision regarding expanding the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for children under the age group of 12 to 14 years, the news agency ANI reported quoting official sources. This comes a day after, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, said India may begin inoculating children in the 12-14 age group against COVID-19 in March as the 15-18 population is likely to get fully vaccinated by then.

#COVID19 | No decision yet by the union health ministry on vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years: Official sources pic.twitter.com/gUUmIEWSIp — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

Of the estimated 7.4 crores (7,40,57,000) population in the 15-18 age bracket, over 3.45 crore have received the first dose of Covaxin so far and their second dose is due in 28 days, Arora told media agencies on Monday, adding, that once the 15-18 age group is covered, "the government is likely to take a policy decision for initiating the vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group in March."

According to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairman, there is an estimated 7.5 crore population in the 12-14 age group.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Provisional vaccination reports till 7 am on Monday showed that with more than 39 lakh doses being administered in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative number has exceeded 157.20 crore doses. According to government data, over 3.45 crore first doses have been given to teenagers in the 15-18 years age group so far.

