New Delhi: A day after claiming that its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the deadly disease, US-based biotechnology giant Moderna on Tuesday said that the vaccine can be stored at regular refrigerated temperatures for up to a month. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Says Will Increase Manpower to Inspect Nearly 4000 Containment Zones in Delhi

The development comes after Pfizer said its vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below so that it can activate the immune system against the virus well. It posed a big challenge to deliver the vaccine based on unprecedented technology to millions around the world. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: CA May Airlift Cricketers Into NSW to Save Tour

However, the announcement made by Moderna brought a ray of hope. Issuing a statement, Rachel Silverman, a Washington-based policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, said that the Moderna vaccine is a much more viable option for low- and middle-income countries than the Pfizer vaccine. Also Read - Coronavirus: When Will Life Return to Normal? Expert Answers

As per updates, the Moderna’s vaccine not only remains stable in the fridge for 30 days, it can also be kept in ordinary freezers for long-term use, where as Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at negative 70 degrees and could only be refrigerated for up to five days.

Ayfer Ali, an assistant professor and specialist in drug research at Warwick Business School in the UK said that the Moderna vaccine can be accommodated within the existing vaccine distribution networks and even in remote and underdeveloped areas, fridges are available or can be supplied cheaply.

Moderna had announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the deadly disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease, Bancel said as the pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the US.

“The independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 per cent,” Moderna said in a statement.