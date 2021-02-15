New Delhi: Starting today, commuters travelling on Yamuna Expressway need to have the mandatory ‘Highway Saathi’ app on their smartphones. Commuters using the Yamuna expressway need to download the ‘Highway Saathi’ app to travel anywhere between Greater Noida and Agra. Travellers will be allowed entry on the expressway only after checking at zero points on both sides of the route. Also Read - Greater Noida: 12 Injured After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other at Yamuna Expressway

The app, effective from February 15, has been mandated in order to prevent speeding, frequent traffic violations and road accidents after a number of such incidents have taken place on the expressway. The 'Highway Saathi' app not only keeps a track of any unprecedented activity but also warns commuters about traffic snarls, roadblocks, accidents, public amenities and allows them to send SOSs alerts in case of emergencies.

Here's how to download the app:

Step 1: Visit Google Playstore or App store

Step 2: Search for ‘Highway Saathi’ app

Step 3: Click on Install and agree to the T&Cs

Step 4: Open the app once installed and use it when needed.