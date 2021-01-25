New Delhi: Days before the farmers’ proposed tractor rally on Republic Day, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly asked supply officers in all districts to not provide diesel to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws. Also Read - Check Haryana Authorities' Travel Advisory For Jan 25-27 in View of Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally

Reports stated that the Suhwal Police in Ghazipur has issued a letter saying that a 'high alert"' has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh in view of the proposed January 26 'tractor parade'. Live Hindustan claimed that the letter has been pasted across the state in various petrol pumps.

"You need to be informed that high alert has been issued in the state in view of the next 26 January 2021. Section 144 (curfew) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is effective. Farmers are expected to conduct a 'tractor march' and other programmes at various different locations. Subsequently, there is a ban on tractor marches. In view of this, you are directed to not give oil to any tractor or to anyone in bottles or drums from January 22, 2021, to January 26, 2021, so that peace is maintained. Individuals who violate these orders will be held accountable," the letter, which was reportedly pasted at one of the petrol pumps said.

Reacting to the order, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers from Moradabad in western UP to Ghazipur in the eastern part of the state informed him about the said directive. The state government, on the other hand, is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers headed to Delhi from neighbouring states for the tractor parade on the Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it is making tight security arrangements due to inputs about possible attempts to disrupt the rally while Haryana authorities advised people to avoid travelling to the national capital.

Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor parade.

In a circular, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava directed that all officers and personnel, as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and others, posted for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements, should be prepared for an extended deployment to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade.

While police tried to convince farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital, they were adamant about holding it on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.

An agreement was reached during the fourth round of talks on Friday.

On Sunday, police said the farmers’ proposed tractor rally will start after the time period of the Republic Day celebration has ended. The rally will be held from Delhi’s three border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.