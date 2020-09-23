New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has not given any directions to the tax authorities to serve a notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his poll affidavits. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Three-Phase Polling From October 28; Counting of Votes on November 10

The EC's statement came a day after Pawar said that the Income Tax department had served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the poll panel.

"…Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxation) to issue notice to Shri Pawar," the commission said in its statement.

In some sections of media, it has been reported that Income Tax notice issued to Sharad Pawar, NCP Member of Parliament, on directions of Election Commission. ECI has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue notice to Sharad Pawar: Election Commission pic.twitter.com/6BFqOp5twL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Talking to mediapersons in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought his “clarification and explanation” on some poll affidavits furnished by him.

He was responding to questions on reports that his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray had been also served similar notices.

“I got the notice yesterday…We are happy that they (the Centre) love us from among all the members…The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to…We will reply to the notice,” he said.

While expressing solidarity with eight Rajya Sabha members suspended over chaos during a vote on controversial farm bills, Maharashtra veteran leader accused the Centre of pursuing an agenda against political opponents as he referred to tax notices. He had also announced a one-day fast to show solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.

(With inputs from PTI)