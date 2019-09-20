New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rubbished reports that claimed a rift between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after elections” asserted Kumar.

He also exuded confidence that the JD(U)-BJP coalition will bag over 200 seats in the Assembly elections 2020. “Try to recall the 2010 assembly polls. Skeptics doubted that we will get majority. We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year,” the chief minister claimed.

Furthermore, Kumar slammed his detractors and said that people ‘lacking political acumen’ were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.

“I am targeted only for publicity, it makes some happy but what makes people of Bihar happy is my work”, said Kumar while addressing a state council meeting of the Janata Dal (United). The CM claimed that a few them have ‘shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP’.

He also urged his party spokesmen to avoid reacting to “slanderous” remarks made against him. “I would advise my party spokesperson, do not get drawn into all this… Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me”, Kumar suggested.