‘No documents were required for additional declaration form’: What did EC say on SIR guidelines after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations

The Election Commission of India stated that filing a Declaration Form alongside Form 6 or Form 8 exempts applicants from submitting further documents.

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New Delhi: Addressing the ongoing debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) highlighted on Thursday that applicants submitting an additional declaration form alongside Form 6 or Form 8 are exempt from furnishing any further documents. The poll panel emphasized that this exemption, approved unanimously, was incorporated during the SIR process in Bihar and extended to other states and Union Territories.

Key Statutory Provisions & Statutory Guidelines

Parameter Details Legal Framework Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 Applicable Statutory Forms Form 6 (New Enrolment) and Form 8 (Shifting/Modification) Key Document Exemption Additional Declaration Form attached with Form 6/8 requires no extra documentation Original Order Reference Bihar SIR Order dated June 24, 2025 (Cleared with “unanimous approval”) Judicial Status SIR process upheld by various courts across the country

“Further, in case of application for registration as a new elector or for shifting from outside the state of Bihar, it is also directed that henceforth, along with Form 6/Form 8, an additional Declaration Form (Annexure D) shall also be required to be filled by the applicant to support the declaration made therein,” it quoted the earlier order as reading. It also said that the SIR issued another order for 12 States and Union Territories on October 27, 2025, which also included the same provision, again with the “unanimous approval” of the Commission.

“Further, in case of application for registration as a new elector or for shifting from outside the state, it is also directed that henceforth, along with Form 6 or Form 8, an additional Declaration Form (Annexure D) shall also be required to be filled by the applicant to support the declaration made therein,” it quoted from the previous order. Subsequently, through the order dated May 14, the SIR was launched in 19 states and Union Territories under the same provision, and again with the “unanimous approval” of the Commission, the poll panel said in a statement.

The ECI emphasised that the Supreme Court upheld its power to add the declaration form in the ADR vs. ECI writ petition 640/2025 on May 27 this year. The Election Commission quoted the order of the apex court: “Any new voter was required to submit Form 6 along with a Declaration Form in Annexure D of the Impugned Order.”

(With inputs from agencies)