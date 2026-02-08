‘No double standards, no compromise’: PM Modi confirms India’s firm stance on terrorism in Malaysia speech

Home

No double standards, no compromise: PM Modi confirms Indias firm stance on terrorism in Malaysia speech

The joint press statement of PM Modi followed delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim after the exchange of several MoUs between the two countries.

In this image posted on Feb. 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (PTI image)

Kuala Lumpur: In a big statement on global attack on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India’s position on terrorism remains firm and without compromise. Underlining New Delhi’s continued support for all efforts aimed at peace, the Prime Minister has mentioned that aid that India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in security, including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security, while expanding defence collaboration. Here are all the details you need to know about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said about counter-terrorism.

What has PM Modi said on Malaysia?

Addressing a joint press statement in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi focused on various issues including counter-terrorism.

“Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards and no compromise,” PM Modi said in Malaysia while reiterating India’s consistent stance on counter-terrorism.

What PM Modi said about India-Malaysia relations?

Apart from these issues, PM Modi also highlighted the close bond between the two nations, describing it as a “very special relationship” and reaffirming the commitment of both sides to broaden engagement across multiple sectors.

“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties,” he said.

“Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together.”

Congratulating Malaysia on its successful ASEAN chairmanship, PM Modi also outlined the broader regional vision, noting, “The Indo-Pacific region is committed to development, peace, and stability. India gives priority to ASEAN centrality.”

