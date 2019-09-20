New Delhi: With the Maharashtra bypolls around the corner, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with the party leaders and finalized their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the two parties will contest next month’s Maharashtra Assembly polls together.

The alliance is set to be announced publicly on or before BJP chief Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit on September 22. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that there is no doubt in Sena’s coalition with the BJP, and there is no rift between the parties.

“We will use the same formula in the Maharashtra bypolls that Amit Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis and I had used during the Lok Sabha elections. The seat-sharing will be held in the same way,” Thackeray said, adding that the decision on the seat division will be taken within two days.

“We have held systematic talks with BJP leaders. I hope that in a day or two we will come to a decision,” he added denying speculations that the BJP and Shiv Sena were reportedly in a tight situation regarding the seat division. Sena is said to be exerting pressure on the BJP for more seat share.

Reports suggested that Shiv Sena will contest 126 seats while the BJP was going to contest 162 seat of the total 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly. However, while speaking to a TV channel as reported by PTI, Sena secretary Anil Desai declined to comments on the claims and added that the seat-sharing will be decided by Thackeray and CM Fadnavis.

The coalition is likely to use the same strategy as used during by NDA alliance during Lok Sabha polls and is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw all votes towards the party with the additional support of the perceived clean image of CM Fadnavis.

The Assembly Elections scheduled for next month will be announced by the Election Commission soon.