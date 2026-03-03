By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
No Dry Day in Delhi On Holi 2026: Rekha Gupta government allows liquor shops to remain open tomorrow
No Dry Day in Delhi On Holi 2026: Rekha Gupta government allows liquor shops to remain open tomorrow
Dry Day: In a major development, the Delhi government on Tuesday allowed liquor shops across the capital city to remain open on Wednesday, the day Holi is being celebrated.
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.