No Effort Will Be Left Unaddressed To Get Culprits Arrested, Says FM Sitharaman on Manipur Video

Calling the Manipur violence a ‘serious and sensitive issue’, Sitharaman said the perpetrators will have to be caught and some arrests have been made yesterday.

New Delhi: Two days after a video of two women being paraded naked went viral in Manipur, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said no effort will be left unaddressed in getting the culprits arrested.

Sitharaman Calls Manipur Violence ‘Sensitive Issue’

Addressing media people outside the Parliament, FM Sitharaman said, “Yesterday, before the commencement of the parliament session, PM Narendra Modi gave a statement as to how the nation hangs its head in shame for what has happened in Manipur. It is a serious and sensitive issue that the state was going through, all communities were suffering. The perpetrators will have to be caught, some arrests have been made yesterday and I am sure no effort will be left unaddressed in getting these people arrested.”

#WATCH | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Manipur issue says, "Yesterday, before the commencement of the parliament session, PM Narendra Modi gave a statement as to how the nation hangs its head in shame for what has happened in Manipur. It is a serious & sensitive issue… pic.twitter.com/oXyQQ984JX — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Here’s What Hema Malini Says on Manipur Incident

BJP MP Hema Malini also spoke about the Manipur viral video and said the incident was a gruesome act that invokes contempt and shouldn’t be attempted against any woman.

“Parliamentary discussion will take place on this matter as the Manipur incident was a gruesome act that invokes contempt and shouldn’t be attempted against any woman. Prime Minister Modi has also spoken on this so, the proper things will be taken care of,” Hema Malini said.

Ruckus in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

In the meantime, Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the second consecutive day with the Opposition parties protesting on the ethnic violence in Manipur and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement followed by a detailed discussion on the issue by suspending the listed business for the day.

After the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to consider their notices on the suspension of business for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

As the Opposition members continued raising their demand, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 PM. The matter led to two back-to-back adjournments of the House on Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Just like Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha also faced adjournments on the Manipur issue. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government’s proposal to have a short-duration discussion.

Four People Were Arrested So Far

On Thursday, four people were arrested after the horrifying video of two women being paraded naked surfaced from Manipur.

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now,” Manipur Police said in a tweet.

Manipur Police in the meantime said they are conducting raids and making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Apart from this, search operations and checking at nakas by the state police and central forces are being undertaken.

“Search Operations and Checking at Nakas: State Police and Central forces continue to conduct search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. 02 (two) arms with 05 (five) ammunitions were recovered in Imphal East District,” Manipur Police tweeted.

