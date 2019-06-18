Buldhana (Maharashtra): The farmer who tried to commit suicide in front of state ministers, on June 15, said that not getting electricity connection despite constant efforts forced him to take this extreme step.

“My grandfather had applied for electricity connection in 1980 but we still don’t have it, despite our constant efforts we’re not getting a connection,” said Ishwar Kharate, 39, who attempted suicide.

“I had informed the district administration that I’ll commit suicide but they didn’t care, so I drank poison before the minister,” he added.

Ishwar Kharate, belonging to Vadoda village, on Saturday evening came to an agriculture exhibition being held in Malkapur taluka where Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil and district Guardian Minister Madan Yerawar were present, a police official said.

“After Mr Patil launched the exhibition, the farmer started shouting that his family had been trying to get an electricity connection for the last 38 years, but in vain,” the official from Malkapur police station said.

According to the official, Kharate then allegedly consumed a poisonous substance following which the police caught hold of him.

The farmer was rushed to the district hospital where his condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

