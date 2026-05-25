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No Emergency: CJI on petition filed against Cockroach Janata Party in Supreme Court with plea for urgent hearing

‘No Emergency’: CJI on petition filed against Cockroach Janata Party in Supreme Court with plea for urgent hearing

The Cockroach Janata Party is a social media phenomenon that emerged following a recent remark comparing litigants to "cockroaches," made by Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant.

(Image: www.bbc.com)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, 25 May, declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the activities of individuals associated with the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP).

What Is CJP?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a social media phenomenon that emerged following a recent remark comparing litigants to “cockroaches,” made by Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant. By 12:00 PM on Monday, the CJP’s Instagram account had amassed 22.9 million followers.

During the court proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, N.K. Goswami argued that the CJP is tarnishing the image of the judiciary. In response, a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul Pancholi remarked, “Do not take this so emotionally.”

What Happened in Supreme Court?

The petition was filed by Advocate Raja Choudhary. He has also sought an investigation into the alleged presence of fake lawyers and individuals holding fake law degrees associated with the movement. Furthermore, he has demanded action against the commercialization of verbal observations made by the court during recent Supreme Court proceedings.

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Responding to this, the CJI stated that there is currently no grave emergency warranting immediate intervention, adding, “Let’s see how things unfold.”

Police Protection Outside Abhijeet Deepke’s Residence in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, round-the-clock police protection has been deployed outside the residence of CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Atulkar stated that this deployment has been undertaken as a precautionary measure.

He explained that since the CJP issue is currently trending across social media platforms, this step was taken to prevent any crowd from gathering outside Deepke’s home. However, he denied that the deployment was prompted by the receipt of any specific official threat.

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