Lucknow: Fourty-eight people accused of ‘rioting’ during last month’s CAA protests have been granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, a report said. A local court said that no evidence has been presented that showed that the mob fired at the cops, as claimed by the UP police in its FIR. Further, no proof showing the mob vandalising private and government vehicles has been shown either.

“The police FIR says the mob fired at the cops, but no evidence has been presented in court to show any recovery of weapons. The government lawyers have failed to produce any evidence in court that shows that anyone part of the mob fired at the police,” NDTV quoted a local court as saying.

“The police FIR in the case claims that the mob vandalised private and government vehicles and indulged in arson in shops. But no proof has been presented that any private vehicles or shops were vandalized. A police report about damage to one government vehicle has been presented, but the report was prepared at least 20 days after the violence took place. Government lawyers say 13 policemen sustained injuries in the incident, but medical reports of all these people suggest these injuries are very minor in nature,” the judge added.

At least 18 people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in Uttar Pradesh while protesting against the contentious law.

Other places that witnessed violence in UP were Kanpur, Firozabad’s Lalganj area, Bijnor’s Naya Bazar area, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur.

The CAA proposes to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their respective native countries to escape religious persecution there and came to India before December 31, 2014. However, it is the provision to exclude Muslims from the list of religious minorities, that has sparked protests, some of which turned violent, across the country.