No Evidence Shared By Canada: MEA On Trudeau’s Allegations Over Nijjar Killing

India said it has received no information or evidence from Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Canada has not shared any evidence to back up Trudeau's claims.

New Delhi: Canada has not shared any information or evidence to back up the claims of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations about India’s involvement in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi.

“We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday answering queries.

#WATCH | "Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by government of Canada are primarily politically driven": MEA spox Arindam Bagchi on India-Canada row pic.twitter.com/75tvsAKRZl — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

“From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon…Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven,” Bagchi added.

Responding to a volley of questions over the strained ties between India and Canada and the tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, Bagchi said the Canadian government has been informed of “parity” in diplomatic presence.

“We informed the Canadian government to have parity with diplomatic presence, their numbers are higher and I assume there will be a reduction,” he said.

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Yes, we've informed the Govt of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada… I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side." pic.twitter.com/4LIBeyhzBz — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Bilateral relations between India and Canada took a nosedive after Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday alleged that “Indian agents” were behind the shooting of Hardeep Nijjar.

Earlier today, visa services provider BLS International has suspended Indian visa services in Canada with immediate effect. BLS International Services Limited is an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages visa, passport, consular, attestation and citizen services.

“Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. September 21, 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice,” the company informed stock exchanges in a filing on Thursday.

Nijjar, chief of banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a “designated terrorist” was killed in a targeted shooting at British Columbia in Canada’s Surrey in June 2018.

India has rejected the allegations by the Trudeau administration, terming them “absurd” and “motivated”.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” MEA had said in a statement.

“Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law,” it added.

India on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a reciprocal move to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat in light of the claim of New Delhi’s involvement in the killing of the wanted separatist leader.

The MEA had said that the Canadian diplomat was asked to leave India within the next five days.

(With ANI inputs)

