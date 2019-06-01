Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing controversy around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and its credibility, CMD of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), company that manufactures the voting machines, asserted that EVMs cannot be tampered with.

MV Gowtama, while speaking to WION, said that there is absolutely no option for the EVMs to be tampered with and that those speaking about it are unaware of the technology used.

At the BEL’s annual conference, he said, “No mismatch was reported between the votes recorded in EVMs and VVPAT machines during the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Not even a single case of mismatch was reported.”

The statement came after some media reports were doing rounds that Election Commission (EC) pulled down the data of votes polled since there were serious discrepancies between the votes counted and votes recorded.

“There is no scope for any mischief in EVMs. BEL has made a record as there is not a single case of mismatch between EVMs and VVPAT machines. All post-poll controversies over EVMs have settled now. Political parties know well that EVMs cannot be tampered with,” said the BEL CMD.

Explaining the use of EVMs, Gowtama said: “In fact, democracy in India can only survive when we use EVMs. Along with VVPAT machines, EVMs ensure that rigging cannot take place in the polls and even if rigging happens, it can be detected. If we use paper ballots, then nothing can be done if the rigging takes place.”

When questioned about the doubts raised over EVMs in foreign countries, Mr Gowtham said that unlike in other nations, it is the government agencies that handle EVMs end-to-end in India, and hence they are always secure.

(With ANI Inputs)