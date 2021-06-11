New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to implement one nation-one ration card immediately without any excuse saying that the state can’t give excuses as the scheme is meant for migrant workers at this time of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions to be Relaxed in Pune As Cases go Down, Shops to Open Till 7 PM | Detail Guidelines Here

Supreme Court asks West Bengal government to implement one nation-one ration card immediately without any excuse. "You can not cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers," Supreme Court says. pic.twitter.com/SmkYiy2X3f — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Moreover, the apex court also reserved its order on the case relating to problems faced by migrants during lockdown and on registration process of unorganised workers so that they can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.