With an aim to ease the overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (December 31), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm onwards. The corporation further added that the entry of the passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Also Read - WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Smartphones From January 1, 2021; Here's What You Can Do