No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station after 9pm on December 31, Entry Till Departure of Last Train
To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (Dec 31), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Published Date: December 30, 2020 4:27 PM IST