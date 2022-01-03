New Delhi: The Central government on Monday rubbished the media reports claiming expired vaccines were administered in India. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement informed that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had extended the shelf life of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to 12 months and 9 months, respectively, from the date of manufacture.Also Read - Good News! Third Dose Can Give Big Boost To Vaccine Effectiveness Against Omicron, Reveals Study

"There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the Ministry said.

It noted that CDSCO on October 25, 2021, in response to Bharat Biotech International Limited's letter has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months.

Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on February 22, 2021.

“The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers,” it added.