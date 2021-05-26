New Delhi: As there was massive panic among social media users that Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter will be banned in the country, the new IT rules have addressed their concern. As per the new IT rules, these social media platforms will not be banned in the country anytime soon. The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, also known as the new IT Rules 2021, has come into effect from today. This new rule came into effect after a three-month window was given to large social media networks to comply with these guidelines, which were first released in February. Also Read - WhatsApp Sues Government Over New Internet Rules: Report

As per the new rules, the large social media platforms are clearly defined as those having more than 50 lakh registered users, which means Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the made in India Koo app, all get categorized as large social media platforms. The new IT rules stress that the social media platforms need to appoint a resident grievance officer as part of a larger grievance redressal mechanism, active monitoring of content on the platform, monthly compliance reports for Indian users and self-regulation mechanisms. Also Read - After Facebook, Now Google and YouTube Say Will Comply With India’s Digital Rules

There was absolute panic among social media users that if these platforms don’t comply with the new IT Rules 2021, then they would be getting banned in India. This is where the subsection 1 of the section 79 of the IT Rules 2021 comes into play. This subsection clearly mentioned in the new IT Rules 2021 which says when an intermediary fails to observe these rules, the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Act shall not be applicable for such intermediary and the intermediary shall be liable for punishment under any law for the time being in force including the provisions of the Act and the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Mia Khalifa Gives a 'Shoutout' to Pakistan After Her TikTok Gets Banned Without Any Official Reason

Moreover, the section 79 of the new IT rules specifically gives digital media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp immunity against liability for posts made on their networks, third party information or data.

In such cases, if the social media platforms do not comply with the new IT Rules 2021, it has been clearly mentioned that the this legal immunity will be withdrawn and digital media platforms will be part of the legal proceedings.

The sub-section 1 of section 79 of the IT rues also stated that notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force but subject to the provisions of sub-sections (2) and (3), an intermediary shall not be liable for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him.

This is simply meaning that as the new IT Rules 2021 come into force from today, social media apps including Facebook and Twitter could at best face a rap on the knuckles for non-compliance with the new rules with regards to any legal proceedings in India, which will hold them responsible for the content that may be shared or posted on their platforms. However, the new IT Rules 2021 do not mention any ban for non-compliance.

WhatsApp files lawsuit: Earlier in the day, WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court challenging the government’s new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections. The petition, filed on Tuesday evening, seeks declaring the rule requiring the message service provider to identify the first originator of any message flagged as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.

On Tuesday, Facebook and Google issued a statement saying the companies will comply with the new IT rules of the country. A Google spokesperson said the company has consistently invested in significant product changes, resources and personnel to ensure that it is combating illegal content in an effective and fair way, and to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions it operates in.

“We realise that our work in keeping our platforms secure is never done and we will continue to refine our existing approaches, and evolve our policies and be as transparent as possible about how we make decisions, the spokesperson said.