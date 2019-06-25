Sirsa: Haryana Jail minister KL Panwar said that a parole request of rape convict godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been forwarded to the Sirsa district administration, ANI reported on Tuesday. The minister added that action will be taken based on the report.

To which, Sirsa administration reportedly said that there is no farmland in the name of Ram Rahim. Notably, Ram Rahim has sought parole for over a month for farming at his fields in Haryana’s Sirsa, officials said.

“Every convict has the right to seek parole after a year, he made a request which we forwarded to the Sirsa district administration. Further action will be taken based on report,” KL Panwar said.

The Haryana minister appealed to not link Ram Rahim’s request for parole with elections, adding, “if we had such an intention we would have released him before Lok Sabha elections”. He said that the “government has no such intention”.

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent had written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official had sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not.

In the communique, the jail superintendent mentioned that Gurmeet’s conduct in jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

The Sirsa district administration was asked to submit a report to the commissioner of Rohtak division with a copy marked to the jail superintendent.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a journalist.