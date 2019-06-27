New Delhi: After reports surfaced that the father of the Jharkhand mob lynching victim was also lynched in a similar fashion about 15 years ago, his brother and the victim’s uncle has refuted all such claims.

Following the death of 24-year-old Muslim man Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, some reports alleged that Tabrez’s father was also lynched over an alleged debt dispute, his uncle Marsood Alam has now told ANI, “I refute such reports.”

Marsood Alam, uncle of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand, on reports that Tabrez's father was also lynched 15 years ago: He was murdered over a dispute with his friends, we found his body a week later, I refute such reports. pic.twitter.com/DXH5iisruJ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Tabrez Ansari (24) was tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district last Wednesday. The newly-married man was seen in a video being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” and apologising incessantly. He was held up allegedly over suspicion of theft.

Ansari was left to die after the mob thrashed him to pulp and succumbed to his injuries days later in Jamshedpur’s Tata Main Hospital.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday questioned the Opposition’s motive in labelling Jharkhand as the “hub of lynching”, while conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the kin of the victim and remarking that the incident has pained and saddened him.

In a reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand.”

Meanwhile, 11 people have been arrested in connection with Ansari’s death and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter.

(With agency inputs)