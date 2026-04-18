Home

News

No FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case, rules Allahabad High Court

No FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case, rules Allahabad High Court

Following the Court's decision, petitioner Vignesh Shishir stated that he intends to lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice of India regarding the withdrawal of the order.

Rahul Gandhi (File)

New Delhi: No FIR will be registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the dual citizenship case. The Allahabad High Court, which had issued an order just the previous day for the registration of an FIR against him, has now stayed that very order. The High Court acknowledged that an order for the registration of an FIR cannot be issued against Rahul Gandhi without first serving him a notice. The Court has scheduled the next hearing of the case for April 20.

Serious Allegations Levelled Against Rahul Gandhi

The matter stems from a petition filed in the High Court by S. Vignesh Shishir, a resident of Karnataka. He has levelled serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passports Act. Taking cognisance of the petition, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had, on Friday, ordered the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. During the proceedings, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi had observed that, once registered, the case should be transferred to the CBI for investigation.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi Re-examines the Verdict

However, on Saturday, 18 April 2026, before the order could be formally typed out, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi re-examined and scrutinised the verdict. He noted that, in a 2014 ruling, the Allahabad High Court had held that in cases where a plea seeking the registration of an FIR is dismissed, a revision petition is the only maintainable legal recourse. Furthermore, in such matters, it is mandatory to issue a notice to the proposed accused. In light of this, the Court stated that it would not be appropriate to pass a judgment without first issuing a notice to Rahul Gandhi. Consequently, the Court stayed its own previous order regarding the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi.

Will Lodge Complaint with CJI: Petitioner

Meanwhile, following the Court’s decision, petitioner Vignesh Shishir stated that he intends to lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) regarding the withdrawal of the order to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Prior to this development, Vignesh Shishir had levelled various serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passports Act, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter. His initial plea seeking the registration of an FIR had previously been dismissed by a lower court.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It is reported that this complaint was initially filed in the Special MP/MLA Court in Raebareli. However, at the petitioner’s request, the High Court transferred the matter to Lucknow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.