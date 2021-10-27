New Delhi: Keeping in mind the level of air pollution in the upcoming festive season, many states have banned firecrackers in an effort to bring the pollution level under control. Some of the states have completely banned the use, manufacture and sale of firecrackers, while some other states have allowed the use of green crackers during Diwali and New Year. These efforts are being made so that people can breathe fresh air in festival time.Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Surat Issues Fresh Guidelines, Makes RT-PCR Test Must For People Returning to City After Diwali

Earlier in the day, West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during upcoming festivals in view of pollution. On Tuesday, Punjab government announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state. Check a list of states that are staking strict measures to bring pollution under control.

Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has on Septemper 29 ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Prior to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was 'essential to save lives'.

Punjab: On Tuesday, the Punjab government announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state and the state administration imposed a complete ban in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh, from the Wednesday midnight onwards on account of poor air quality index (AQI) levels.

West Bengal: Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during upcoming festivals. However, the state government allowed only green crackers to be used during the festivals. As per the guidelines, the crackers can only be used for a 2-hour window. On Diwali, crackers can be burst from 8pm to 10pm, on Chatt Puja from 6am to 8am, 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year’s eve from 11:55pm to 12:30am.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government earlier this month said the people of the state are allowed to burst only green crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali, and said that a heavy fine will be imposed on violation of rules for sale and bursting of crackers other than eco-friendly ones.

Chhattisgarh: Following other states, the Chhattisgarh government issued directives to officials that the National Green Tribunal’s orders regarding the use of firecrackers should be implemented strictly during the coming Diwali festival and New Year celebrations. The state government said that the firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas.

Bihar: On October 24, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board banned the sale and the use of crackers in fours districts and cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. In the rest of the state, only green or eco-friendly crackers will be allowed on Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh: The Agra administration has announced a blanket ban on the use and sale of firecrackers in the district. Issuing an order, the Agra administration clarified that no license would be issued and no shops allocated this year for the sale of crackers.